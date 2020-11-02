Unexpected delays extend North Rockhampton roadworks

Lakes Creek Rd will be temporarily closed to all vehicles and pedestrians. Picture: Chris Ison

Lakes Creek Rd will be temporarily closed to all vehicles and pedestrians. Picture: Chris Ison

DUE TO unexpected delays on the Frenchmans Creek Bridge works, Lakes Creek Rd will remain closed at Frenchmans Creek until later this evening with diversions in place.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised the road would be open to all vehicles, including road trains and B-doubles, from 7pm.

Currently all B-doubles and vehicles over 4.3 metres are being diverted via Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd, Tanby Rd and Rockhampton-Emu Park Rd.

Detour map for heavy vehicles.

For the safety of pedestrians, the pedestrian access on Frenchmans Creek Bridge would remain closed until November 9.

The work is part of the Type 1 road train access to North Rockhampton abattoirs project.

Road users are reminded to exercise caution and observe all road direction signs, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions during the works.