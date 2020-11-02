Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lakes Creek Rd will be temporarily closed to all vehicles and pedestrians. Picture: Chris Ison
Lakes Creek Rd will be temporarily closed to all vehicles and pedestrians. Picture: Chris Ison
News

Unexpected delays extend North Rockhampton roadworks

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
2nd Nov 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DUE TO unexpected delays on the Frenchmans Creek Bridge works, Lakes Creek Rd will remain closed at Frenchmans Creek until later this evening with diversions in place.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised the road would be open to all vehicles, including road trains and B-doubles, from 7pm.

READ: Temporary closure for North Rockhampton road

Currently all B-doubles and vehicles over 4.3 metres are being diverted via Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd, Tanby Rd and Rockhampton-Emu Park Rd.

Detour map for heavy vehicles.
Detour map for heavy vehicles.

For the safety of pedestrians, the pedestrian access on Frenchmans Creek Bridge would remain closed until November 9.

The work is part of the Type 1 road train access to North Rockhampton abattoirs project.

Road users are reminded to exercise caution and observe all road direction signs, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions during the works.

Detour map for general traffic. Picture: Contributed
Detour map for general traffic. Picture: Contributed
department of transport and main roads lakes creek road road closure roadworks
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Election promises set to be delivered to Rocky and Keppel

        Premium Content Election promises set to be delivered to Rocky and Keppel

        News With Labor’s candidates for Rocky and Keppel verging on election victory, find out what they’ve promised to deliver the region.

        Chance meeting at petrol station leads to two-day drug binge

        Premium Content Chance meeting at petrol station leads to two-day drug binge

        Crime Man who assaulted motorist in McDonald’s drive-through and crashed car into Dingles...

        SHOWDOWN: Crushing defeat seals Central’s finals fate

        Premium Content SHOWDOWN: Crushing defeat seals Central’s finals fate

        Soccer The side went down in a landslide 7-nil defeat against third-ranked Bluebirds...

        Stacked line-up delights punters as barrel racing returns

        Premium Content Stacked line-up delights punters as barrel racing returns

        Horses Over 500 rides took place across just one day of the weekend-long event.