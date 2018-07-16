Menu
Townsville Hospital generic shots.
Crime

‘Unexpected’ patient death sparks police probe

by Staff writers
16th Jul 2018 1:40 PM
A QUEENSLAND Hospital staff member has been suspended following the death of a patient, sparking an immediate police investigation.

Townsville Hospital and Health Service chief executive Kieran Keyes said the service had referred the unexpected death of a patient to the State Coroner.

"This is a very tragic situation for all concerned and our deepest sympathies are with the patient's family," he said.

The patient died on July 7.

Mr Keyes said the Queensland Police Service was informed of the death immediately and had begun an investigation.

"One staff member has been suspended and another has been referred to the Office of the Health Ombudsman," Mr Keyes said.

"Due to strict privacy requirements and to protect the integrity of all police, coronial and other investigations, no further information can be provided at this time."

