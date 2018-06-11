Unexpected results for Cyclones on southern road trip

LED BY EXMPLE: Cyclones player Aaryn Ellenberg against Mackay at Hegvold Stadium on Friday night.

LED BY EXMPLE: Cyclones player Aaryn Ellenberg against Mackay at Hegvold Stadium on Friday night.

BASKETBALL: There was no joy for either of Rockhampton's QBL teams on their southern road trip at the weekend.

The Cyclones were beaten 91-84 by the Sunshine Coast Phoenix on Friday night and 84-74 by USC Rip City on Saturday.

The Rockets went down 121-114 to Sunshine Coast Phoenix and 83-80 to USC Rip City.

The double defeat saw the Cyclones slip two rungs down the competition ladder to seventh place, while the Rockets are sitting in sixth.

Cyclones coach Chris Muggeridge said they were not the results he was expecting.

"We were definitely set on taking home two wins this weekend and we didn't get the job done so we have to look at what we're doing and refocus for the rest of the season,” he said.

Muggeridge knew the game against the Phoenix, whose line-up includes Australian Opals Natalie Hurst and Abby Bishop, was going to provide one of the toughest tests so far for the Cyclones.

"It was a fantastic game, and both teams were excellent,” he said.

"I honestly felt we were the better team.

Cyclones' coach Chris Muggeridge: "We didn't get the job done.” Paul Braven GLA150717WBBALL

"We expelled a lot of energy in that game to try and win it and unfortunately it slipped away at the end.

"That game showed we can compete against the best teams in the competition, and that we play right to the final whistle.”

Muggeridge, however, struggled to find any positives from Saturday's game.

"We just weren't good enough. It was a below-average performance from our players.

"It's a game we should never have lost. That's a team we're better than and we let it go.

"Fatigue was definitely a factor in that game.

"It's just about doing the little things right and having effort on effort and on Saturday that wasn't there and it cost us the game.”

Muggeridge said point guard Aaryn Ellenberg led from the front to be the Cyclones' best at the weekend.

She scored 18 points and had nine assists on Friday, and finished with a game-high 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists on Saturday.

Muggeridge said that with a triple header looming for the Cyclones, fitness would definitely be a focus.

The team hosts the Cairns Dolphins at Hegvold on Saturday night.

"That gives us a chance to refocus, get a win at home and get back on track and that's exactly what we intend to do,” Muggeridge said.

