'Unfit' politicians' condemned by pro-lifers

A young boy pictured at The Cherish Life, Rally for Life rally outside Parliament House, Brisbane 13th of October 2018. They're rallying to protest the late-term abortion bill. (AAP Image/Josh Woning) AAP - Josh Woning

ADVOCACY groups have condemned the State Government following its move to decriminalise abortions in Queensland.

Cherish Life, a Pro-Life advocacy group, said the 'brutal' Termination of Pregnancy Bill 2018 was too extreme.

Teeshan Johnson, executive director of Cherish Life, said the MPs who voted in favour of the bill "abdicated their responsibility to the most vulnerable in Queensland - the unborn and women.”

"It's a sad day when politicians go from kissing babies to voting for their destruction,” she said.

Commenting on the services available to women, whether or not they are seeking to terminate or not, Ms Johnson said the number of adoptions alone showed a great need for reform in Queensland.

"Last year there were only five adoptions in Queensland and about 14,000 abortions.”

Adding that the flow-on effect of this decision would impact rural and regional communities, Ms Johnson said MPs should be ashamed for passing such extreme laws.

"As the first responsibility of government is to protect human life, these politicians have shown themselves to be unfit for public office,” she said.

"Since doctors will be compelled to refer for abortion under the new law, some doctors said they would leave medicine or leave general practice.

"It may also deter new entrants into medicine - those with a conscience objection to abortion.

"This likely decrease in supply of doctors is most likely to be felt in rural and regional areas as many of them already have insufficient services.”