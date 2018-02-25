Unfortunate maiden voyage as baby stranded off GKI

BREAK DOWN: A Yeppoon family were rescued by a crew from the Yeppoon Coast Guard after their vessel's motor could not be re-started.

IT WAS an unfortunate maiden voyage for 15-week-old baby on the Capricorn Coast over the weekend.

Yeppoon resident, Kevin McPhail, and his family were rescued by a crew from the Yeppoon Coast Guard after his boat motor could not restart.

The rescue vessel was in the vicinity on a training exercise when the McPhail family radioed for help at 11.37am on Saturday at Leekes Beach, Great Keppel Island.

As Kevin's 15-week-old grandson was on board for his maiden boat trip, the family were very keen to avoid being stranded for a lengthy period of time.

As Gormans Removals Rescue skipper, Jim Goodsell was nearby at Middle Island, the radio call was heard by the crew and they were able to respond immediately.

The rescue vessel was alongside within 10 minutes, and the baby and his parents were taken on board before the tow line was connected for the trip back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

The baby slept during the entire trip which concluded at 12.37 pm.

Mr McPhail said the four adults and baby had motored to Leekes Beach in their half-cabin motor cruiser with no problems.

But when it came time to return, their engine proved to be a problem.

Mr McPhail said Marine Assist membership provides peace of mind while being out on the water as it ensures the Coast Guard rescue service is equipped and available at all times.

He urged all boat owners to contribute to Marine Assist and thanked the crew of Gormans Removal Rescue for their speedy response and professional performance, which provided a pleasant and safe trip back to harbour.

Skipper Jim Goodsell said it was a pleasure to have such a well-behaved young passenger on board.