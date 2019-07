WATERY GRAVE: A rescue effort will be required after a trawler sank in Rosslyn Bay harbour.

WATERY GRAVE: A rescue effort will be required after a trawler sank in Rosslyn Bay harbour.

A fishing trawler is currently resting in a watery grave after coming unstuck over the weekend.

The boat was moored at the maintenance wharf at Rosslyn Bay.

The Morning Bulletin understands the ropes were not tied properly on the Moby Dick, which rolled onto her side when the tide went out then filled with water when the tide came back in.

It is unclear when an effort to recover the boat would take place.