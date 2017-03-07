Unhappy customer causes Centrelink lockdown

Rockhampton Centrelink on Musgrave St was in lockdown today following a disturbance.

UPDATE 3.45PM: IT'S BUSINESS as usual at Rockhampton Centrelink after staff went into lockdown this afternoon.

The Morning Bulletin understands a customer was unhappy and caused a disturbance at the Musgrave St building.

Several family members were involved.

Police attended the scene, but doors have since reopened

INITIAL 3PM: CENTRELINK staff have reportedly locked their doors and sounded an alarm this afternoon.

Police are responding to reports a group of four to five teenagers aged about 16 are causing a 'disturbance' at the Musgrave St centre.

