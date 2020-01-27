Uni Chancellor humbled by Australia Day Honour

CQUniversity Chancellor John Abbott has been named a Member of the Order of Australia in the Australia Day 2020 honours list.

CQUniversity Chancellor John Abbott has been named a Member of the Order of Australia in the Australia Day 2020 honours list.

Gladstone’s CQUniversity was a very different place when John Abbott first started as a tutor close to 40 years ago.

“We were in what is now the Roseberry House facility on Dawson Highway,” he said, recalling the days when engineering students had to go to Rockhampton to finish their degrees.

“That’s all the university facility in Gladstone was when I first started.”

Things have changed ­substantially since 1980, and Mr Abbott’s hand in the process is one of the reasons why he was named a Member of the Order of Australia yesterday.

“It’s been an interesting challenge, you can’t offer the courses unless you have the students, and you won’t get the students unless you offer the courses,” he said.

But it’s a challenge he’s been up to.

Prospective students have more choice than ever, and the Gladstone Marina campus now boasts a new trades training centre, health and beauty facility, and coastal and marine ecosystems research centre.

Chancellor since 2016, board member of the University Council from 2014 and volunteer advisor to its School of Engineering and Technology since 1996, Mr Abbott has been an advocate for education and development in Central Queensland for decades.

Rather than giving him pause to reflect on past achievements, he said the personal recognition served as a drive to keep moving forward.

“I’m being recognised because I’ve been involved, and yes I’ve had a leadership role, but the actual boots on the ground have been a lot of other people,” he said.

‘It gives you encouragement to keep going, rather than looking backwards.”

And there is plenty more work to do.

Vibrant regional communities depend on young people, and losing students to the cities remains a significant challenge.

“You actually have a dip in the age group from the school leavers to the mid 20s, and that in my view can be grossly explained by people going away to get their education,” Mr Abbott said.

“That’s what we need to change, and we will change it by offering more courses and facilities.”

As well as creating incentives for people to study and work in the towns and cities of Central Queensland, Mr Abbott said it was also important to recognise what the region had going for it.

“The whole of Central Queensland, of which Gladstone is the port if you like, punches well above its weight in the Queensland and Australian economy,” he said.

The father of five spent yesterday with his wife and two youngest children at the family home on Curtis Island, “swimming and tubing and the like”.