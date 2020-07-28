Menu
Graduating Year 12 student Victoria Dedes.
Uni open day goes completely digital

Timothy Cox
28th Jul 2020 12:33 PM
HUNDREDS are expected to tune in to CQUniversity’s first online-only open day next month.

Because of COVID-19, the university will not physically open its gates to visitors, but prospective students will be able to connect digitally on August 1 and August 15 to take virtual tours of campuses and learn about the courses on offer.

Year 12 student Victoria Dedes said something tangible would be lost in the cyberspace version of the open days, but understood the reasoning behind the decision.

“No doubt the open day being online is disappointing as it takes away from the face-to-face, hands-on experiences that come with regular open days, however, online is a great alternative due to the current circumstances,” she said.

“Year 12 students like myself, and others, are still able to learn and explore more about their desired areas of study from the comfort of their own home.”

Aside from tours and course explanations, the university will provide chats with teachers and student support staff, scholarship information, and various online seminars.

Ms Dedes said she was still undecided on which area of study to take, but was excited to continue her education.

“I am hoping to learn more about the fields I may be interested in studying, the career opportunities, courses available, and what the degree will entail,” she said.

“But I am interested in areas like teaching, aviation, design, or engineering.”

CQUniversity student recruitment marketing assistant Maddie Kovac enjoys the challenge of helping to create a comprehensive virtual open day experience.

“It’s been really exciting to create a virtual event that captures the very best aspects of attending open days,” she said.

“Whether it’s creating an expo with virtual booths for participants to explore courses and chat live with our course teaching staff, a virtual auditorium for attendees to jump into a course webinar to hear from our passionate lecturers, or our lounge to get tailored student advice – we’ve spent a lot of time creating a virtual experience so they not only get access to all the information they need to make a decision for their future, but get a glimpse into the CQUni community.”

