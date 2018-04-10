'Uni too hard' so he resorted to distributing drugs to mates

Blake Andrew Byrnes, 23, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court to two counts of supplying dangerous drugs, one of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of 500g and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

HE "BOMBED out” of a university course and ended up supplying drugs to his friends to support his and his girlfriend's habits.

Blake Andrew Byrnes, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on Monday to two counts of supplying dangerous drugs, one of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of 500g and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Crown prosecutor Megan Jones said police searched Byrnes' Yeppoon residence on February 28, 2017, and found 632g of marijuana - some in clip-seal bags - along with a tick sheet with 46 customers owing $5544 and 37 MDMA tablets in four clip-seal bags - one labelled "friends”.

He told police he had purchased the drugs two days prior with the intent of selling the tablets to his friends for the cost price and the marijuana was for personal use.

However the court heard crown prosecutors did not accept the explanation for the marijuana.

Defence lawyer Doug Winning said the St Brendan's College graduate had been living with his girlfriend for 12 months and using drugs prior to the search.

"In September 2016, his druguse became problematic,” hesaid.

"They started using ecstasy on a permanent basis.”

Mr Winning said after Byrnes' arrest, he and his girlfriend went their separate ways as she wanted to "get out of the drug scene”.

"After seeing the u-turn his ex-girlfriend did with her life, he did the same,” he said.

Mr Winning said Byrnes had been undertaking a Federal Government-approved training entity's online course in business.

Judge Michael Burnett sentenced Byrnes to an 18-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for three years, along with two years' probation.