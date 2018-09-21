Menu
PRETTY PONY: All kinds of unicorn goodies will be there including unicorn pony rides. Contributed
Unicorns to take over the Rocky Showgrounds

vanessa jarrett
21st Sep 2018 4:00 PM

HOLD ON to your hats people. A Unicorn Festival is headed for Rockhampton Showground.

The magical-animal- themed event will be held tomorrow from 9am to 1pm.

It is an expo and markets event for families and children.

Tickets went on sale this week and many have sold.

Coupons for unicorn goodie bags, cookies, cupcakes, glitter tattoos, face painting and more were snapped up.

More tickets will be available on the day.

Some of Stomping Elephants goods for sale. Contributed

Organiser Nikki Hinder has been busy co-ordinating events and activities for children on the day.

Rides will be offered on dressed-up ponies.

Stalls will offer unicorn- themed products for sale, and other items.

Whisk Yeppoon's unicorn cupcakes. Contributed

Rides by Fun Time Amusements will be offered.

Entry to the event is $2 per adult, with a $5 Sparkles ticket including a mini cupcake and entry.

Children under 2 are free.

