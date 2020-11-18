Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The investigation is ongoing. Picture: John Grainger
The investigation is ongoing. Picture: John Grainger
News

Union boss and son targeted in police raids

by Natalie O’Brien and Mark Morri
18th Nov 2020 9:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police raids are underway in Sydney targeting officials of the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU).

The Australian Federal Police are executing multiple search warrants across Sydney with the assistant of the NSW Police.

Police are raiding the Sydney headquarters of the CFMEU in Miller Street, Ultimo as well as a number of construction sites across the city.

CFMEU state secretary Darren Greenfield. Picture: Monique Harmer
CFMEU state secretary Darren Greenfield. Picture: Monique Harmer

The raids began early this morning and are ongoing. It is understood no arrests have been made.

The raids are understood to be targeting CFMEU NSW State Secretary Darren Greenfield and his son, Assistant Secretary Michael Greenfield.

An AFP spokesman said a Trade Union Task Force investigation has resulted in the execution of search warrants in Sydney today.

"As this remains an ongoing investigation, no further information can be provided at this time."

The CFMEU has declined to comment.

The CFMEU represents more than 100,000 construction workers around the country and more than 20,000 mining and energy workers.

Originally published as Union boss and son targeted in police raids

Michael Greenfield. Picture: John Grainger
Michael Greenfield. Picture: John Grainger
cfmeu editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman hospitalised following after-dark crash

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised following after-dark crash

        Breaking Two other people escaped the crash uninjured and did not require hospitalisation.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        LETTERS: The hidden cost of climate change

        Premium Content LETTERS: The hidden cost of climate change

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        NAME AND SHAME: Busted drug-driving two days after smoke

        Premium Content NAME AND SHAME: Busted drug-driving two days after smoke

        News A MAN who smoked marijuana and was caught two days later driving on the Dawson...