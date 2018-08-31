UNION: Brothers are up for the challenge in semi-finals

Five eighth Angus Campbell has been one of Brothers' best all season.

RUGBY UNION: Defence and possession.

Brothers coach Tom Moore says that will be key to his team's chances in its preliminary final against the Dawson Valley Drovers tomorrow.

The Brethren set up the showdown with the reigning premiers after their 48-10 win over Biloela in the opening round of the Rugby Capricornia finals last weekend.

Dawson Valley were pipped by one point in a thrilling major semi that had Frenchville the first team into next weekend's season decider.

Moore knows his side will have to be at its best to topple the Drovers who, along with Frenchville, have been the benchmark this season.

But he said his troops were definitely up for the challenge and were ready to roll.

"We've just got to keep doing what's got us this far in the competition,” he said.

"If we play the sort of football that we've played all year and play it just that little bit better we're a chance of coming away with the result.

"The boys were very happy with the way we won last week. It was just good, consistent football and we scored 24 points in each half.

"That was certainly a confidence builder but, as I said to the players in the dressing shed after the game, we're going up a level this week.”

Moore said defence and possession would be at the heart of Brothers' game plan.

"We'll be looking to hang onto the ball for long enough and score two or three tries.

"We know Drovers are more than capable of scoring two or three times themselves so if we can restrict them to two then we're a good chance.”

Brothers will be without in-form second rower Ben Wiltshire, and a decision will be made on game day on star hooker Emmanuel Saplos who is carrying an injury.

Moore would look to five eighth Angus Campbell and front rowers Nick Watson, Mick Heinemann and Les Bekonyi to lead the way today.

"Angus has been very good and put the side in good positions all year so I'm sure he'll be champing at the bit for another big game,” he said.

"Our forward pack has played good footy all year. Finals are won in the forwards so we think we can play a style of footy that can be competitive.”

Moore said his side had improved dramatically its close loss to Frenchville in Round 20.

"That was a turnaround game for us. We went very close and came off the field very disappointed that we let that one slip,” he said.

"We had a fairly frank discussion after that game about what we needed to do and from that game on I think we've got better and better and that's what you need to do at this time of year.”

Moore said the final instruction to his players would be "play the football we know we can play”.

The game kicks off at 5pm at The Stockyard, Moura.