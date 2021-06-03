Union clash over mining safety laws threatens to blow up

A stoush between unions about proposed new laws allowing entry to mines and quarries over safety concerns it threatening to erupt at the ALP State Conference.

Two unions will push for a Labor state government to allow union officials to enter mines and quarries if there were safety concerns, with the issue threatening to erupt on the floor of the party's State Conference this weekend.

The Courier-Mail can reveal left-faction unions the AMWU and ETU are pushing for the laws to be expanded off the back of safety issues in recent years.

But in what's been described as a "strange bedfellows" - the CFMEU Mining and Energy Division and the AWU are opposing the push.

The CFMEU split from Labor's left-faction last year while the AWU is in the right.

A Labor source said unless there was a resolution beforehand, the issue was expected to be debated at conference on Saturday.

CFMEU Mining and Energy president Stephen Smyth said he supported the right for every union to help better work conditions, but this was non-negotiable.

He said the AMWU and ETU's proposal was effectively picking up the workplace health and safety act and putting it in the coal mining act.

"It is unwinding over 110 years of the role of what we call the district union inspector," he said.

An AMWU spokesman said union officials were not currently permitted to access mine sites to investigate when members reported safety concerns.

"The AMWU makes no apologies for fighting to make workplaces safer," he said.

The spokesman said if officials were onsite to discuss enterprise bargaining negotiations and saw a safety breach, they have no legal ability to respond, undertake inspections, investigate complaints or issue improvement notices.

He said the inspection roles were performed by statutory positions, with the majority of these representatives not qualified in engineering or electrical trades.

"We hope the Labor conference continues this positive push to make mines safer, and supports these sensible changes that will help improve the safety of workers in the engineering and mining maintenance industry," he said.

Mr Smyth said the push would be "detrimental" to every coal mine in the industry.

While saying that joining forces with the AWU was "unique", he said he expected the issue to be debated this weekend.

"I'd be disappointed if there wasn't (a debate)," he said.

