Union demands Canavan step down for the sake of Rocky jobs

THE slashing of Rockhampton public sector jobs has union leader Amy Smith calling for Senator Matt Canavan's resignation.

Standing outside the Rockhampton-based politician's office yesterday, the QPSUE Queensland regional secretary accused the Coalition of caring less about local jobs than the "citizenship fiasco” which threatens three of its members.

She blamed budget cuts and public sector downsizing for the 37 job losses in the Rockhampton region over the last 18 months.

But Sen Canavan, whose political career currently lies in the High Court's hands, said the union was "talking out of both sides of their mouth”.

He said the CPSUE had dubbed the Federal Government's bid to decentralise government departments to regional Queensland "a folly” last year.

"Now they cry crocodile tears in Rockhampton,” Sen Canavan said.

"They can't say one thing in Canberra and another in regional Queensland.”

Ms Smith remained adamant the Government was "moving in the wrong direction”, and claimed they had cut regional jobs in favour of maintaining roles in major centres.

She claimed in the week she had spent travelling Northern and Central Queensland, all community members she spoke with had either experienced unemployment or underemployment either first-hand or via someone close to them.

"So these people are either relying on government services like Veterans Affairs, like Centrelink and Medicare or are on the pension, or they are working in those services,” Ms Smith said.

"And they are just feeling very strained, they can see the cuts are coming but they are very disappointed no one is talking about them.”

Senator Matt Canavan press conference in Rockhampton on his Italian citizenship late last month. Chris Ison ROK270717ccanavan3

Sen Canavan stepped down from cabinet last month when it was revealed he held dual citizenship, after he said his mother, Maria, signed him up for Italian citizenship without his knowledge when he was 25.

While Ms Smith vowed to make her resignation demand known to Sen Canavan, it is unlikely to have any bearing on his next step.

"With all due respect o the CPSU I will take my advice on constitutional law from the experts,” Sen Canavan said.

He cited Rule of Law Institute of Australia president Robin Speed's statement Thursday: "While the High Court is considering this matter, no politician should be required to resign or stand down. Australia is governed by the rule of law not by the rule of allegations.”

Sen Canavan said the Coalition had inherited Labor's plans to cut 14,500 jobs from the public service across Australia, which he attributed to the former governments spending on "school halls and pink batts”.

The Canavan verse union stoush came directly in the wake of news Nationals Senator Fiona Nash is a dual citizen by descent, and days after Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce revealed he had automatically been conferred dual citizenship at birth, from his New Zealand-born father.