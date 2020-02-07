Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
On Friday the court fined the union $18,000 and did not order any costs.
On Friday the court fined the union $18,000 and did not order any costs.
Crime

Union fined over charges against members

7th Feb 2020 11:22 AM

THE Australian Workers Union has been fined $18,000 for wrongfully charging two members with misconduct when they did not take part in industrial action.

In March 2015, the union was representing workers who were in a pay dispute at Orica's manufacturing plant at Deer Park in Melbourne and organised three two-hour work stoppages in the one day.

But not all members took part and two in particular were pursued by the union for misconduct, risking a fine or expulsion from the AWU.

The charges were eventually dropped in September 2015.

The Fair Work Ombudsman then pursued the matter in the Federal Court, on the basis the Fair Work Act provides that people cannot have adverse action against them for not taking part in industrial activity.

On Friday the court fined the union $18,000 and did not order any costs.

More Stories

Show More
australian workers union crime union fined unions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: 43 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 43 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        News See the full list of those scheduled to attend court today.

        Evidence jury heard before Neerkol child sex claim verdict

        premium_icon Evidence jury heard before Neerkol child sex claim verdict

        News Jury returned verdicts for all 17 counts after a three-day trial in Gladstone this...

        Where did the rain fall?

        premium_icon Where did the rain fall?

        News 95mm was recorded in South Rockhampton

        Who knew a family road trip could spark this kind of success

        premium_icon Who knew a family road trip could spark this kind of success

        News Central Queensland artist shares his road to reinvention.