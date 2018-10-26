Union to hand petition to minister in wake of court decision

ON THE back of a court's decision to fine a company $90,000 over the death of work for the dole participant Josh Park-Fing, the Australian Unemployed Workers' Union will today personally deliver a petition calling for an end to the program to jobs and industrial relations minister Kelly O'Dwyer.

The has petition has amassed about 2600 signatures to date and the union is renewing calls to stop the "controversial program".

MEDIA ALERT: AUWU media officer, @JeremyPoxon, is hand-delivering our petition to shut down Work for the Dole to @KellyODwyer's office this Friday Afternoon #JusticeForJosh #auspol pic.twitter.com/CEJygtCXsV — AUWU (@AusUnemployment) October 25, 2018

It is understood a union representative will hand deliver the petition to Ms O'Dwyer's electorate office in Victoria at some point today.

"It's disgraceful that our government still refuses all requests to release the report into Josh's death or commit to reigning in this dangerous program," AUWU spokesman Jeremy Poxon said.

The Federal Government has previously claimed it would wait until all legal proceedings finalised before it would release the report into Mr Park-Fing's death.

Josh Park-Fing and his mother Jenny Fing Contributed

The 18-year-old died in 2016 at the Toowoomba Showgrounds after falling off the back of a tractor trailer.

Neato Employment Services Pty Ltd yesterday pleaded guilty to its involvement in the incident, though two other parties were charged and are currently having their matters progress through the courts.