Union leader Sally McManus wants CQ workers to get a fair go

MANY workers around Central Queensland are struggling to get by and the leader of the Australia's union movement Sally McManus knows what needs to change.

The first ever Secretary in Australian Council of Trade Unions' (ACTU) 90-year history, swung into Rockhampton on Wednesday to address and inspire union members in their fight for a fair go.

She identified two key issues - stagnating wages and casualisation - which needed addressing, not just here in CQ, but also around the country.

Australian workers haven't had a real pay increase despite business profits, CEO bonuses and productivity rising.

"Rockhampton's got people in work suffering from low wage growth and also a problem with unemployment as well,” Ms McManus said.

"When wages are not going up for those people who are in employment, they've got less discretionary money to spend and that's money you would have spent at the local community, butcher's, the bookshop or anywhere in the local area.”

She said that low turnover for businesses, particularly small businesses, in turn affects the number of jobs that can be created in the local economy.

According to Ms McManus there were three ways in which wages could increase - having skills that employers really needed, employers giving pay rises if the law requires them to (such as increasing the minimum wage) or when the rules allow workers to have enough bargaining power.

Ms McManus said casualisation and insecure work was the other issue impairing local worker's ability to get ahead creating uncertainty for earnings and employment duration

"(Compared to over developed countries, Australia has) the highest level of temporary work and the third highest level of insecure work,” she said.

"It's not normal and it's because our workplace rights are too loose and they've allowed the creation of too many casual, ABN, labour hire, fixed-term contract and part-time jobs.”

To fix casualisation policies were needed allowing workers to shift from casual to permanent, stop indefinite contract renewals, define 'casual', crack down on dodgy labour hire companies and ensure all workers doing the same job get the same pay.