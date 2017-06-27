Union lobbies for Queensland Rail jobs to fill Aurizon void

The AMWU is pushing the State Government to increase Queensland Rail's presence in Central Queensland after rail giant Aurizon announced it would cease all Central Queensland operations.

AN AURIZON-sized void could be filled by Queensland Rail to return manufacturing jobs to Central Queensland.

This is according to Australian Manufacturers Workers Union organiser Peter Lyon, who is among those lobbying state MPs to expand the railway operator's presence to Rockhampton.

The call comes as redundancies loom for 181 Rockhampton employees, and a further 126 employees of the Bluff, Gladstone and Stanwell depots, as Aurizon rolls out a staged closure of all Central Queensland operations by late 2018.

Mr Lyon said the union had pitched the concept to Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga as an alternative to the workshops being "shut down and turned into a waste heap”.

"We are approaching people where we can, and we would like to see Queensland Rail's presence in the town,” he said.

"Come over and take the depot on and turn it into a Queensland Rail depot,” Mr Lyon said.

"Brittany Lauga and Bill Byrne have already been spoken to about it and they are very supportive,” he claimed.

"The is potential there for an expanded Queensland Rail presence as Aurizon pull out, someone has got to fill the vacuum.

"It is now just a matter of convincing Ms Palaszczuk.”

Mr Byrne confirmed his support of the proposal, however did not make a firm commitment at this early stage.

"I am keen and supportive of looking at a further presence for QR in Central Queensland,” Mr Byrne said.

"The shape and scale of that presence is a matter for discussion within government.

"There is certainly no pre-determined option at this time.”

Mr Lyon last week slammed Aurizon as Rockhampton workers were forced to train the Progress Rail contractors who would ultimately replace them.

The Morning Bulletin contacted Queensland Rail for comment yesterday, but they are keeping tight lipped about any proposal.

Brittany Lauga MP was contacted for comment but had not responded by deadline.