Union poll uncovers local wage gap

RECENT polling of the Capricornia electorate, by the Australian Council of Trade Unions has discovered a trend that would suggest the majority of local workers' salaries are not matching the rising costs of living.

The ACTU spent Tuesday polling Rockhampton residents with 509 people responding to four questions that included:

In the past 12 months, have you received a pay rise that was large enough to cover increases in your cost of living?

Based on your personal experience of work, do you think jobs are now less secure or more secure than they were in the past, or have they stayed about the same?

Do you think the Federal Government is doing enough, or not enough, to deal with insecure jobs including casual and contract work?

Do you think the Federal Government is doing enough or not enough to ensure that all workers receive their legal entitlements from employers such as their correct pay and super?

Which of the following describes what kind of work you currently do?

The polling found 52.2 per cent of people said their jobs were more insecure than before, with more than half saying the Federal Government was not doing enough to deal with insecure jobs.

The ACTU numbers also suggested nearly 85 per cent had either not had a pay rise in the past year, or any pay rise they did receive was not enough to cover their cost of living.

ACTU president Michele O'Neil said the finding's highlighted problematic wage stagnation in the electorate and called out the Federal Government on inaction.

"Working people in Rockhampton in the seat of Capricornia are struggling to keep their heads above water. They are worried about wages and insecure work and believe that the Morrison government is not doing enough,” she said.

The polling was only carried out in Rockhampton and not in regional areas of Capricornia.