Union reveals XXXX ‘threat’ ahead of strike

FOUREX Brewery workers will walk off the job again tomorrow in their continued campaign over job security, the use of contract workers and a disputed claim that the brewery's owner, Lion, wants to move production outside Queensland.

Workers will stop work for an hour tomorrow morning and again in the evening.

Their union, United Voice, also circulated an email Lion sent to staff indicating major changes were needed to keep the XXXX brewery open.

The email said the "long term viability of our brewery at XXXX is dependent on our ability to be flexible and responsive to changes at a level that we have not seen in the past''.

Union spokesman Damien Davie said while management were saying the right things in the media, their actions spoke louder than words.

"While XXXX is saying publicly they won't leave Queensland high and dry, they have sent an email to their workers that says staying the way they are is not an option," Mr Davie said.

"That sounds like a threat to me. How can we believe their claims that they won't shut the brewery down?''

Attributed to XXXX Brewery director Irene Bell, the email said the strike action would not have an impact on beer supplies and the brewery was not moving.

Brewery Director Irene Bell says beer will continue to be brewed at Milton. File picture: Claudia Baxter/AAP

"But let me say it again: XXXX was born here, it's brewed here, and the Brewery is not going anywhere.

"Our right to brew at Milton has even been enshrined in state law.

"All we're asking for is the capability to use third party labour when there's a need. This is about making our workforce more flexible. We already do this at our other sites, where the union has accepted their use as part of their agreements.''