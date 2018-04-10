Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
XXXX workers strike at the Milton brewery. Picture: John Gass/AAP
XXXX workers strike at the Milton brewery. Picture: John Gass/AAP
News

Union reveals XXXX ‘threat’ ahead of strike

by John McCarthy
10th Apr 2018 2:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUREX Brewery workers will walk off the job again tomorrow in their continued campaign over job security, the use of contract workers and a disputed claim that the brewery's owner, Lion, wants to move production outside Queensland.

Workers will stop work for an hour tomorrow morning and again in the evening.

Their union, United Voice, also circulated an email Lion sent to staff indicating major changes were needed to keep the XXXX brewery open.

The email said the "long term viability of our brewery at XXXX is dependent on our ability to be flexible and responsive to changes at a level that we have not seen in the past''.

Union spokesman Damien Davie said while management were saying the right things in the media, their actions spoke louder than words.

"While XXXX is saying publicly they won't leave Queensland high and dry, they have sent an email to their workers that says staying the way they are is not an option," Mr Davie said.

"That sounds like a threat to me. How can we believe their claims that they won't shut the brewery down?''

Attributed to XXXX Brewery director Irene Bell, the email said the strike action would not have an impact on beer supplies and the brewery was not moving.

Brewery Director Irene Bell says beer will continue to be brewed at Milton. File picture: Claudia Baxter/AAP
Brewery Director Irene Bell says beer will continue to be brewed at Milton. File picture: Claudia Baxter/AAP

"But let me say it again: XXXX was born here, it's brewed here, and the Brewery is not going anywhere.

"Our right to brew at Milton has even been enshrined in state law.

"All we're asking for is the capability to use third party labour when there's a need. This is about making our workforce more flexible. We already do this at our other sites, where the union has accepted their use as part of their agreements.''

employment milton brewery strike union xxxx

Top Stories

    Council reveal details about secret playground at Kershaw

    Council reveal details about secret playground at Kershaw

    Council News Exciting new feature to be named after man behind Rocky's iconic gardens

    BoM experts confirm ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris may reform

    BoM experts confirm ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris may reform

    Weather IRIS AND KENI: Second cyclone develops but 'no threat' to mainland

    Rocky man part of 'breathtaking' Comm Games performance

    Rocky man part of 'breathtaking' Comm Games performance

    Entertainment 'Every hair on my body was standing up..words can't describe it..'

    Brave Brylee: Yeppoon baby defies odds after shock diagnosis

    Brave Brylee: Yeppoon baby defies odds after shock diagnosis

    Parenting DESPITE neural tube defects & uncertainties, she proved docs wrong.

    Local Partners