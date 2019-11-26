Union: Rocky teachers will be ‘locked out’

CONFLICT CONTINUES: After more than two weeks of work bans, Queensland Catholic school employers warned staff refusing to fulfil their duties would have their pay withheld

CATHOLIC school teachers at four Rockhampton schools will not be “locked out” despite claims to the contrary from the Independent Education Union of Australia.

After more than two weeks of work bans, Queensland Catholic school employers warned staff refusing to fulfil their duties would have their pay withheld.

Union Queensland branch secretary Terry Burke said if employers did not pay teachers participating in work bans the action was classified as a lockout.

“The employer action would mean that employees undertaking the work bans would be excluded from work and effectively from the school site,” Mr Burke said.

Catholic school employers and employee representatives have participated in enterprise bargaining agreement meetings since the start of the year to address issues around workloads, contracts and wages.

Unhappy with negotiations, the union approved work bans at the start of the month.

Teachers who are members of the union have since refused to attend meetings, complete duties during breaks, undertake lesson supervision or cover periods and employer requests for data collection or analysis.

Queensland Catholic Education Commission executive director Dr Lee-Anne Perry said employers were not “locking” teachers out but wanting them to do their job.

“Employers would like all staff to come to work and perform their normal duties,” Dr Perry said.

“The union is misrepresenting the facts, at a time of year when we should be celebrating the work of our students.”

A petition calling on catholic schools employers to “withdraw their threat to lockout their employees undertaking lawful work bans” has attracted 595 signatures.

Employers have offered staff a 2.5 per cent general wage increase, back pay and a one-off $500 payment to eligible staff in return for signing on to a four-year enterprise agreement.

The union however is calling for more, including a one-off payment of $1250 to address pay parity with public school teachers.

Affected schools in Rockhampton include: St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School, St Joseph’s School, St Mary’s School and The Cathedral College.

Teachers at Sacred Heart School and St Ursula’s College in Yeppoon, and St Francis Catholic Primary School in Tannum Sands are also impacted.