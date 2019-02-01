Union strikes set to halt CQ's Aurizon coal trains

COAL HALT: Industrial action is set to stop the movement of coal trains around CQ next week.

AURIZON'S coal trains around Central Queensland are set to grind to a halt next week because of union led industrial action against the company.

Notice was given to Aurizon's Queensland Coal business thatindustrial action would be taken by train-crew, freight operators and rollingstock maintainers involving 24-hour stoppages at coal depots throughout CQ between February 4 and 7.

The stoppages will ratchet up the pressure on Aurizon following seven months of protracted negotiations with unions to establish new Enterprise Agreements.

While Aurizon regarded the industrial action as disruptive and unnecessary in the midst of negotiations, Rail Tram And Bus Union (RTBU) organiser Craig Allen said the escalating industrial campaign was necessary to achieve better workplace agreements with decent working conditions and wages.

He said the industrial action for train-crew and shunters would commence in the coal fields on Monday and Tuesday in the Mackay and Bowen regions, on Wednesday in the Gladstone, Bluff and Stanwell locations, with rollingstock maintenance workers striking in Gladstone on Thursday.

"It is union members that make the profits for Aurizon, whether they haul the coal, maintain the fleet or prepare the trains, they deserve better than what is on offer from Aurizon," Mr Allen said.

Mr Allen said workers had a number of concerns including working hours, overtime and job security.

"We have put a pathway to de-escalate the action based on dealing with some straight forward and sensible issues yet they still cancel meetings and refuse to meet," he said.

An Aurizon spokesperson confirmed receiving the notices from various unions warning of impending protected industrial action, urging them to withdraw their proposed industrial action.

"Industrial action serves to disrupt and delay the bargaining progress and create uncertainty for our coal customers," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Aurizon had bargained in good faith since July 2018 on a a new Enterprise Agreement and had put forward a proposed agreement with a number of changes that aim to improve the work life balance of our employees.

"This proposal was rejected outright by rail unions this week. Aurizon is now waiting for unions to provide further clarity around what they are seeking," they said.

"Across all bargaining, Aurizon remains committed to reaching a fair and reasonable outcome for employees and the business, providing real wage growth for employees and an agreement aligned to the needs of our business."

"Aurizon Coal will be working closely with its above-rail haulage customers to minimise disruptions to their business."