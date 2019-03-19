Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Unionists will protest at Andrew Wallace's campaign launch today.
Unionists will protest at Andrew Wallace's campaign launch today. Warren Lynam
Politics

Unionists to confont MP, Michaelia Cash over 'failures'

19th Mar 2019 11:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNIONISTS will confront LNP Senator Michaelia Cash and Fisher MP Andrew Wallace today over the party's broken industrial relation policies, low wages and insecure work.

Electricial Trades Union state secretary Peter Ong will be among those who will be attending today to challenge Senator Cash and Mr Wallace about their abject failures to represent the interests of ordinary working people.　

"Our union family is angry and frustrated with the LNP's continued attacks on working people and their wages, their job security and their quality of life," he said.

The illusive Senator Cash who has been in hiding following her failed attempts to demonise unions is the poster girl of the right who want to deny working people fair representation and rights at work.

"For the last six years working people have gone backwards and they want answers, they have had enough of the trickle-down failures of this Federal Government, they know the rules are broken, this government is in chaos and our supporters want to send a message, they will be campaigning hard to change the rules."

Mr Wallace's campaign launch will be held at 1.30pm today.

afp corruption editors picks michaelia cash raids unions
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Surge in CQ's new home approvals

    premium_icon Surge in CQ's new home approvals

    News January figures provide hope as banks tighten lending

    Teenage driver's weeks-long, drug-fuelled crime spree

    premium_icon Teenage driver's weeks-long, drug-fuelled crime spree

    Crime He spent more than a year in custody awaiting his day in court

    How a 1943 letter from The Caves ended up in Canberra

    premium_icon How a 1943 letter from The Caves ended up in Canberra

    News Eva Rumpf (nee Dobie) never spoke about wartime service to daughters

    Truckie's $5500 fine for common error over 24-hour work day

    premium_icon Truckie's $5500 fine for common error over 24-hour work day

    Crime First time convicted for working more than 12 hours

    • 19th Mar 2019 11:52 AM