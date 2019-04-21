Union’s CQ Change the Rules campaign continues over Easter

UNION CAMPAIGN: Nurse and union member Rachael Dixon, 27, joined her fellow union members campaigned across the region over the Easter Weekend for a fairer deal for workers.

WHILE federal election campaign jostling has paused over the Easter Weekend in Capricornia, the grass roots campaign to improve fairness for CQ's workers carries on.

To highlight the impact of cutting penalty rates for Easter weekend workers on Saturday morning, Nurse Rachael Dixon, 27, joined her fellow union members pounding the pavement door knocking, manning stalls and participating in attention grabbing stunts, including a visit from Easter Bunny, at Alf Kele Park in Wandal, Kershaw Gardens and the Yeppoon Community markets.

Ms Dixon said she was at Kershaw Gardens giving out chocolate Easter eggs to children and talk to parents about the Change the Rules campaign and why it's important to vote to keep penalty rates and stop the casualisation of workers.

"I'm super keen to change the rules because I believe the government is going after most vulnerable in our community. I think they're trying to take away workers' rights," she said.

"I think by cutting penalty rates, they're taking food off the table of families who are really struggling at the moment."

Ms Dixon also took aim at the casualisation of the workforce and the need to bridge the widening gap between the rich and poor.

Australian Council of Trade Unions Secretary Sally McManus said their Easter actions highlighted the fact that cut to penalty rates was driving working people and their families towards poverty.

"These cuts affect some of our lowest paid workers. Scott Morrison, who voted eight times to cut penalty rates, told us cutting penalty rates would create jobs, which of course hasn't happened," Ms McManus said.

"This Easter break those cuts are taking $80 million out of the hands of working people.

"This means families are forced to cut back to the bare essentials. Not only is it hurting working people and their families, it's hurting local businesses."

She said when working people had less money to spend, businesses suffered as a consequence.

"Working people need a pay rise, not a pay cut," Ms McManus said.

"The ALP's commitment to reverse these cuts and ensure this cannot happen to any other worker is a clear example to what a government can do to ensure that working people's wages go forward, not backward."

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry responded saying there was nothing new in saying there were families out there doing it tough.

"There's no doubt there are many Central Queensland families who struggle each and every week to put food on the table for a range of reasons," she said.

"I have always dedicated a healthy amount of my energy toward focusing on the needs of those who need help and that is one of the reasons I am so passionate about getting every scrap I can for Central Queensland."

Ms Landry said in order to have strong, resilient families, we need a strong, resilient economy, one that provides the jobs and job security we all need.

"That's why I have been so bullish about delivering real job-creating infrastructure so there are more jobs in the region," she said.

According to Ms Landry, these projects would create jobs during construction, taking the handbrake off our economy into the future, while lifting CQ to its potential and helping local families make ends meet for decades to come.