Unique river front home for sale for first time in 102 years

263 Edmistone Road, Pink Lily will be going up for auction for the first time in 102 years next month.

RIVERFRONT views, 50 acres of lush green pastures and proximity to town - this week's House of the Week ­offers the charm of country ­living, with a convenient location.

The slice of Rockhampton history, 263 Edmistone Rd, Pink Lily, has been off the ­market for 102 years - staying in the same family that ­purchased it in 1918.

The current owners are now retiring from grazing and ­Professionals Principal and the property's lead agent, Kevin Doolan, said there had been plenty of interest.

"Way back in the early days it was a dairy farm and then it went to grazing down the track and it is currently a grazing property," Mr Doolan said.

"I put the sign up on Monday and had four phone calls the next day. It went online on Tuesday.

"It's been getting a fair bit of interest.

"I think because people like to be on the Fitzroy River."

After all the recent rain, the property's expansive land is bursting with life, with plenty of green grass and trees.

"It's got 156m frontage to the river," Mr Doolan said.

"It's just a unique property. Properties in that area are very rarely available.

"The owner is around 80 and has nobody to continue it on and because they are ­retiring and moving elsewhere, they decided to sell it.

"The owner's grandfather bought it in 1918."

Mr Doolan expects the property to garner a high price at auction, due to its size and location close to town.

"Where the house is, it's out of flood (areas)," he said.

The property is fully fenced, with five paddocks spread across its 50 acres.

There is a fenced house yard as well as an 8m x 5m powered shed with two roller doors.

There is also another 6m x 9m machinery shed.

The house has eight solar panels, two 18,927 litre tanks and two smaller tanks.

A windmill is situated on the property, as well as mango and various other fruit trees.

On the lower level of the two-storey house, there are two large bedrooms, one of which has airconditioning.

A bathroom and a spacious open laundry are also downstairs.

Upstairs, there is a beautiful kitchen with plenty of storage.

A smaller room comes off the kitchen with a linen cupboard.

The house's second ­bathroom is also upstairs, as well as lounge and dining areas, which both have fans and screens.

The other two bedrooms are upstairs, one of which has airconditioning and a built-in wardrobe.

There is a large, bright and airy sunroom opening onto the veranda, which overlooks the spacious, green property.

The Professionals listed the property as a "must see" for those looking for the quiet and peaceful lifestyle in a bush setting located only eight kms from Rockhampton.