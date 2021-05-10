Unique ‘ballsy’ gender reveal held at Beef 2021

The gender-revealing bull had no idea what he had done.

Moo-ve over balloons or cake, there is a new way to reveal the gender of a baby.

A unique gender reveal was held at Beef Australia 2021 last week with the assistance of a bull.

A group of staff from Queensland Festival and Events, the company running the bars at Rockhampton Showgrounds, gathered around one of the cattle pens on Friday morning.

A gender reveal had been organised for staffers Sam and Jacqu Convery, who is 21 weeks’ pregnant.

The crowd was instructed to turn around and close their eyes while Beef Australia Stud Cattle Chair brought out the surprise – whether the animal had testicles or not would reveal the gender of the baby.

Parents Sam and Jacqu Convery's reaction when they saw the animal had testicles, meaning they are having a boy.

A bull was brought out and that obviously indicated the couple was having a boy.

A chorus of cheers erupted and congratulations were shared as Jacqu wiped tears away from her eyes.

Parents Sam and Jacqu Convery with the bull afterwards.

Not suspecting the chaos he just created, the bull promptly decided to do his business right in front of the crowd.