Unique beauty business opens in historic cottage

NOW OPEN: Mary McKenzie and Danielle Anderson at Mary Jane’s Beauty Cottage in Rockhampton. Pictures: Jann Houley

NOW OPEN: Mary McKenzie and Danielle Anderson at Mary Jane’s Beauty Cottage in Rockhampton. Pictures: Jann Houley

IF YOU are looking for high-quality beauty and spa treatments in a peaceful and charming country location, look no further than Rockhampton’s newest beauty salon – Mary Jane’s Beauty Cottage.

It has been business owner Mary McKenzie’s dream to open her own beauty salon for a few years now.

When she came across a small country cottage in Denham Street, she knew immediately her dream would soon become a reality.

“I wanted to offer ­something different to Rockhampton and Central Queensland that mirrored a high-quality spa experience where customers are ­pampered with little extras that evoke country charm,” she said.

Danielle Anderson and Mary McKenzie at Mary Jane’s Beauty Cottage in Rockhampton.

“When I saw the cottage for sale, I knew immediately that is what I wanted to do.

“I purchased the cottage and renovated it back to its historical character and ­vintage charm while giving it that modern edge.”

Mary Jane’s Beauty Cottage is located in a vintage cottage that was built in Rockhampton’s early days in 1889.

Ms McKenzie opened the doors of the cottage to the public earlier this month, and was met with positive reviews.

“People appreciate its charm,” she said.

“The country cottage ­concept has generated a lot of interest and people are keen to come back.”

Mary Jane's Beauty Cottage.

The beauty salon offers a number of services, including pampering spa treatments, waxing, manicures, ­pedicures, tanning, facials, microdermabrasion, ­massages and makeup for everyday and special occasions.

The day spa offers plenty of space for groups, couples and parties in its relaxation areas, a pedicure lounge and couples’ massage retreat.

The Spa Courtyard is a ­secluded courtyard styled around a tropical leafy oasis while enjoying the soothing benefits of a warm hot tub, making it the perfect ­destination for a private ­getaway or time out with friends and family.

Ms McKenzie did note the beauty salon was currently operating under COVID-19 guidelines, with some treatment restrictions in place.

She is planning on holding a grand opening for the beauty salon when restrictions in Queensland have lifted.

She said her business had also started collaborating with local community ­organisations to support local interests and advance their exposure.

“We welcome inquiries from all groups in the community who wish to have the support of a committed local entrepreneur,” Ms McKenzie said.

Mary Jane's Beauty Cottage.

In the meantime, she hoped the business could continue to grow and become a meeting place for groups and families in the region.

“We are committed to ­offering our clients with a high level of care while ­providing them with high-quality beauty and spa ­treatments in a vintage ­location with extra touches to guarantee their experiences will be enjoyable, satisfying and relaxing,” she said.

“Book an appointment with Mary Jane’s Beauty Cottage today and experience the vintage charm the cottage has to offer.”

Mary Jane’s Beauty Cottage is located at 91 Denham St, Rockhampton.

For more information, go to maryjanesbeautycottage.com.au or check them out on Facebook.

For any inquiries, or to book an appointment, call 0408 166 136 Monday to Saturday.