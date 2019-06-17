Menu
PASSED IN: 503 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens, passed in under the hammer over the weekend.
Unique block of land passed in under the hammer

Aden Stokes
17th Jun 2019 3:00 PM
A UNIQUE block of land with 80.08ha and sweeping views over Rockhampton was passed in under the hammer on the weekend.

503 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens, went up for auction on Saturday.

Ray White Rockhampton sales and marketing consultant Michael Millers, who was the selling agent for the residential land, said it wasn't a huge turnout.

"It passed in on the day with a bid from a purchaser, which was not successful,” he said.

"We only had two interested parties. It was a unique parcel of land, so it is not going to be suited to everybody.

"However, post-auction negotiations are going well, and we are hoping to get a contract together in the next day or so.

"We are just ironing out a couple more details.”

Mr Millers said there hadn't been much interest in the allotment prior to the auction due to the cost of developing it so it was an expected result.

"It is a very limited market for someone who can do anything with that one,” he said.

"It was not something we were expecting people to be fighting each other for.

"It would be a different story if it were a level block in Norman Gardens but because it is mountain there is not much you can do with it.”

Mr Millers said the land was 80.08ha with some of the best views you would have in North Rockhampton.

The property has current Development Approval for 29 lots in four stages and is only minutes from CQUniversity, major shopping centres, as well as private and public schools.

It is also just a 30-minute drive to the Capricorn Coast.

Mr Millers said if anyone was interested, they would need to come forward ASAP.

"You will miss out on this opportunity,” he said.

For more information, phone Michael Millers on 0438116437.

