Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Danielle Hempseed at Lilly and Lotus.
Danielle Hempseed at Lilly and Lotus.
News

Unique business shifts to Wandal after CBD issues

Kaitlyn Smith
21st Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE popular floristry and event styling team at Lilly and Lotus has bid farewell to its CBD location on East Street, due to the recent Rockhampton art gallery development limiting access to the store.

Following the start of development late last year, the business experienced a number of challenges, including parking difficulties and the obstruction of the Quay Lane entry point behind the store.

Of the move, founder, Danielle Hempseed says that while the East Street location was a great spot to introduce her business to Rockhampton almost three years ago, the site no longer catered to the business’ multi-faceted operations.

“Since the start of the gallery developments, it’s become increasingly difficult for our team to access the alleyway behind our store, which is really important for the event side of our business,” she says.

“It’s great that the developments are happening for our community, but unfortunately the frequent alleyway closures have made it really challenging for us.”

While the Art Gallery developments are a big reason behind the move, Ms Hempseed admits that it has also been a while in the making, with the “atrocious” CBD parking proving problematic for staff members.

The high demand for carparks had even deterred a number of customers from visiting the store, she claimed, with the issue instead proving a logistical nightmare for the pick-up and delivery of orders.

With the store now located on Murray Street in Wandal, the site offers a vast difference to its former; increased physical space to cater to the growing business, cheaper rent, and significantly easier access to the shopfront.

“It’s a beautiful store, and a great home to help the growth of our business,” Ms Hempseed said.

With the store now in its sixth year of operation, Ms Hempseed says 2020 will bring big things for Lilly and Lotus, with the relocation perfectly timed to suit the demands of Valentines Day.

“It’s going to be a very exciting time for our team”, she says.

Rockhampton Regional Council was contacted for comment, but did not respond by time of a publication.

lilly and lotus rockhampton cbd rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Summer fun at Yeppoon

        premium_icon Summer fun at Yeppoon

        News Check our our gallery to see if you were snapped at Yeppoon on Monday morning.

        Difficult decision made in search for missing Dysart man

        premium_icon Difficult decision made in search for missing Dysart man

        News Search for Gary Flowers around the Keppel Islands ends.

        Storms expected for Central Highlands

        premium_icon Storms expected for Central Highlands

        News Rain began to fall at Gracemere this afternoon, as growls of thunder rumbled...

        Lionleigh chips in with cheap beers to help fire victims

        premium_icon Lionleigh chips in with cheap beers to help fire victims

        News The local watering hole will sell cheap beers for a worthy cause this Friday...