Unique CQ homes getting good results under the hammer

STEADY AS YOU GO: 309 Thirkettle Avenue, Frenchville, sold for $417,000 at auction on Saturday. Inset: Sales consultant Mark Shore.

AUCTION hammers were flying across Rockhampton on the weekend as real estate agents and bidders flocked to properties.

A four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Thirkettle St, Frenchville sold for $417,000.

Ray White Rockhampton North sales and marketing consultant Mark Shore handled the property and said the sale price was good considering "the tough market”.

Throughout the five weeks of the campaign, which included marketing in The Morning Bulletin real estate guide, Mr Shore conducted 25 inspections.

On the day, there was three registered bidders vying for the property.

The home had "a lot going for it” Mr Shore said, with a great pool area, granny flat, and good views.

It sold close to the reserve price, the sellers were happy, and the buyers are looking forward to moving in. The last auction Mr Shore did prior to this was 52 Wentworth Terrace, The Range, in April.

The three-bedroom cottage with renovations sold for $262,000 which was "quite a bit” over the reserve.

Not all properties are suited for auction. The ones that are a "bit different” go well under the hammer.

Auctions take a lot more time and precision getting the campaign right.

"They are hard work, you just have to get in and do the open houses, re-contact the buyers,” he said.

"Do your weekly reports and tell your seller where the market is, follow up every lead.”

But they can be beneficial.

"Because you have more than one person that wants the property, you will find out the market's true property value between property owners,” Mr Shore said.

Mr Shore, who has 30 years experience with Ray White Rockhampton, said the market was "level” at the moment.

"I am not seeing any increase in pricing, all I can see is steady as you go,” he said.