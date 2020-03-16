Menu
Sara Armbrecht spent two years researching and making the miniature Qantas uniforms.
News

Unique doll collection on exhibit at Qantas museum

JANN HOULEY
jann.houley@capnews.com.au
16th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
QANTAS Founders Museum will host a unique collection of 43 dolls dressed in Qantas Airways uniforms over the past 100 years.

The collection is owned and created by Qantas long haul flight attendant Sara ­Armbrecht who over two years spent hundreds of hours researching and making miniature uniforms for the dolls.

The Qantas museum exhibition of authentic attendant uniforms runs throughout 2020.
“The Qantas Founders Museum has always been on my bucket list and so I am really happy to visit the museum and for the dolls to be exhibited here,” Ms Armbrecht said.

The collection began after she attended a Qantas event for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner where she saw a doll wearing the current Qantas uniform by Martin Grant and because she could not buy one, she decided to make her own.

Once she completed the first one her colleagues encouraged her to continue to make them.

Qantas Founders Museum curator Tom Harwood said the collection was a unique way to showcase the many uniforms of Qantas.

The collection will be on display in Qantas Founders Museum’s Main Exhibition Hall throughout 2020.

The exhibition includes pint sized airplane meals.
Facts about the collection:

  • The first doll’s outfit took a week to make.
  • It now takes 3-4 hours to make an outfit for each doll.
  • Sara uses old pictures and Qantas uniforms, if she can find them, when researching a uniform.
  • Patterned uniforms such as the Pucci uniform were hand drawn onto fabric.
  • There are 45 dolls in the collection.
  • There were other dolls created which Sara said were “not good enough”.
