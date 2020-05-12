Unique ‘drive-thru’ wedding ceremony service launches in CQ

ROXANNE Hodda is the latest celebrant offering the ‘drive through’ wedding ­experience in Central Queensland.

Joining the ranks of the I Do Drive Thru team from Melbourne, Ms Hodda said getting married was still an essential service, despite the five-person social distancing regulations.

“Love still exists; people can still celebrate,” she said.

The increasingly popular concept involves couples taking their witnesses and arriving on two wheels, four wheels, two feet or no feet for their ceremony.

They are then married, from inside their vehicle, in a short but simple and fun ceremony that meets love and legal requirements.

Mrs Hodda said that while drive through weddings were not for everyone, and many couples were postponing their special day to a time when they could safely celebrate with family and friends, it was important that the service was available in the region and she was happy to be the one offering it.

The I Do team say it’s more important than ever to be able to advocate for your partner in medical situations and to avoid any unnecessary conflict around wills and estates.

The team promotes itself as “huge advocates” for marriage equality, and offers a full refund in the event of a future, total lockdown.

People can book their I Do Drive Thru Wedding by getting in touch with the team at https://idodrivethru.com.au