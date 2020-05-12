Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marriage celebrant Roxanne Hodda offers the ultimate in no-fuss lockdown wedding ceremonies
Marriage celebrant Roxanne Hodda offers the ultimate in no-fuss lockdown wedding ceremonies
Dating

Unique ‘drive-thru’ wedding ceremony service launches in CQ

JANN HOULEY
12th May 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROXANNE Hodda is the latest celebrant offering the ‘drive through’ wedding ­experience in Central Queensland.

Joining the ranks of the I Do Drive Thru team from Melbourne, Ms Hodda said getting married was still an essential service, despite the five-person social distancing regulations.

“Love still exists; people can still celebrate,” she said.

The increasingly popular concept involves couples taking their witnesses and arriving on two wheels, four wheels, two feet or no feet for their ceremony.

They are then married, from inside their vehicle, in a short but simple and fun ceremony that meets love and legal requirements.

Mrs Hodda said that while drive through weddings were not for everyone, and many couples were postponing their special day to a time when they could safely celebrate with family and friends, it was important that the service was available in the region and she was happy to be the one offering it.

The I Do team say it’s more important than ever to be able to advocate for your partner in medical situations and to avoid any unnecessary conflict around wills and estates.

The team promotes itself as “huge advocates” for marriage equality, and offers a full refund in the event of a future, total lockdown.

People can book their I Do Drive Thru Wedding by getting in touch with the team at https://idodrivethru.com.au

drive thru wedding marriage celebrant wedding ceremony
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland has two days straight with no new cases

        premium_icon Queensland has two days straight with no new cases

        News TODAY was Queensland’s second straight day with no new coronavirus cases as the state gradually moves out of lockdown.

        • 12th May 2020 4:00 PM
        Nursery in demand as customers buy up fruit trees

        premium_icon Nursery in demand as customers buy up fruit trees

        Gardening The business has been around since the early 1950s and is now in its third...

        Free PCYC training can help you Get Set 4 Work

        premium_icon Free PCYC training can help you Get Set 4 Work

        Careers Capricorn Coast PCYC is gearing up for its next Get Set 4 Work intake, helping...

        Landry claps back

        premium_icon Landry claps back

        News Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has responded to the NTEU’s ‘deliberate attack’...