Carinity Education Rockhampton Dux of School for 2020, Blake Cassidy, with teacher Jordan Bailey.
Education

Unique Glenlee school’s students graduate, first dux named

Timothy Cox
10th Dec 2020 11:07 AM
AFTER an academic year like no other, Carinity Education Rockhampton has said farewell to its latest Year 12 success stories.

A total of 12 students graduated from the school at Glenlee.

Carinity Education Rockhampton’s class of 2020 achieved 69 Certificate qualifications for vocational training, and eight students were eligible for a Queensland Certificate of Education.

The school also recognised its first dux, acknowledging its highest achieving student, Blake Cassidy.

Completing high school was an achievement many of the students once thought impossible, having faced considerable barriers to education – not to mention the challenges brought about by COVID-19.

For several months, they learned remotely with school youth workers delivering schoolwork so that students could continue learning from home.

Carinity CEO Jon Campbell paid tribute to the graduating students.

“We honour the graduating classes as they mark new beginnings and new life journeys,” he said.

“They have worked hard to get to this point of closing the school books and launching their lives as valuable and valued members of our community.”

Carinity Education Rockhampton is one of four Carinity special assistance schools that provide education, vocational training, and mentoring.

The other schools are in Gladstone, Hervey Bay, and Brisbane.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

