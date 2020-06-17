Unique hotel operation on the market as owners expand

Saleyards Hotel on Gladstone Rd, Allenstown, has been listed for sale as the owners look to expand their distillery operation.

AFTER almost four years of building the business up, Saleyards Distillery has outgrown its space and has put its Gladstone Road venue on the market.

Head distiller Warren Brewer said at the current site, they just had no room to grow further.

In April this year the Saleyards Distillery was the winner of the World’s Best Spiced Rum at the annual world rum awards.

In 2018, the Billy Goats Gin won a gold prize and the Wise Old Barrel aged gin won a bronze prize at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition from 2200 spirits around the world.

Distiller Warren Brewer.

Mr Brewer said the business would like to expand but was limited in capacity.

A lot of storage space is also needed as some of the spirits sit in barrels for years at a time.

An expansion would also mean the business would be able to produce more alcohol.

“What we decide to do now affects two or three years down the track,” Mr Brewer said.

For now, they are looking around at buildings in the CBD but haven’t found one that ticks all the right boxes yet.

Inside the distillery at the Saleyards Hotel.

“If someone buys the Saleyards, it will be a three month settlement so we have time,” Mr Brewer said.

He hoped to have somewhere the business could still offer distillery tours and a tasting area and maybe even a small cafe.

The hotel was built in the 1880s but was demolished after a fire and rebuilt in the 1930s.

In 2013 the building went into receivership and was listed for sale.

At the time it was home to the popular Mexican restaurant, The Crooked Cactus.

Warren and Catie Brewer, with Otis, 2, and Henry, 3, at The Saleyards Hotel in Rockhampton. Pics Tara Croser.

Mr Brewer and wife Catie bought the building in late 2016 with plans for the distillery.

Im May 2019, The Ranch Bar and Grill moved its restaurant to the hotel from East St, however the restaruarnt announced its closure in May this year following the effects of COVID-19.

SALEYARDS HOTEL AND DISTILLERY FOR SALE

• Gladstone Rd, Allenstown

• Freehold rum distillery, set up as an existing hotel operation

• Six unit motel

• Restaurant with viewing glass walls to the distillery

• Indoor beer garden

• Good clientele with locals and tourist

• Priced at $615,000

• Phone Grant on 0455 053 832