Unique new brew to debut at massive Rocky beer festival

TO THE untrained tastebud, coffee and beer may not seem like two things which mix well.

But to Headricks Lane head brewer Alex Taubet, combining the two globally adored beverages into one super lager was a feat he knew achievable.

It is this exclusive brew, alongside 50 others, which is set to pour at the Big Beer Festival as it takes over ­Rockhampton’s Riverside Precinct this coming Sunday.

The festival is the first of its kind to visit the region and comes to the city as part of the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival, as a dedicated Australia Day celebration.

Mr Taubet said his limited releases were no quick task, requiring him to work tirelessly over the Christmas and New Year’s break to ensure attendees enjoyed only the best quality brews.

“I’ve been busy creating three limited edition, one-off beers where I get to showcase my creative side and experiment with a few new flavours,” he said.

His first, the Long Black Lager, uses cold extracted coffee beans for an espresso base, with subtle dark ­chocolate notes to deliver the ultimate pick-me-up for weary festival-goers.

In addition, the ­Rockhampton brewery will also serve up a West Coast IPA, a beer the self-confessed ‘hop head’ is particularly excited about, thanks to its prominent hop flavours, grapefruit aromas and firm bitterness.

A New England IPA dubbed the CQ Squeeze is also predicted to be a big hit among craft beer fanatics, with Mr Taubet comparing its flavour to the mango, pineapple and passionfruit farms found in Central Queensland areas.

“It’s reflective of all the fruity flavours we have up here, it also has a really full and creamy mouthfeel,” he said, even making special mention of the beer’s use of a special imported Norwegian yeast.

Alongside the Headricks taps will sit an assortment of other tasty selections,­ ­including ones from Central Queensland independent breweries Baffle Creek and Monkey Pig.

Mr Taubet said the representation of independent brewers coming together from the area would have great benefits for the local community.

“If people go and support these stalls, they’ll know that the money is staying right here. They’ll get to see that the beer is really fresh and right up there with larger breweries,” he said.

Punters can also expect an array of live entertainment from acts The Short Fall, Silky Fuzz, Maddi and the Hoopers, and DJ Blake Hamlyn to round out the night.

Event organiser Kelly Rae-Smith at Stage and Audio Events Solutions said they were anticipating a big day for all involved, with more than 500 tickets to the event already sold.

“Australia Day is huge, so we’re really excited to do something to keep the celebrations in Rockhampton,” Ms Rae-Smith said.

“And what’s better than beer on Australia Day?”