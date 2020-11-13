Menu
A virtual vacation at Rockhampton's GALA Gallery
Travel

Unique project takes residents on a virtual vaycay

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
13th Nov 2020 10:10 AM
TRAVEL outside Australia’s borders is off-limits in reality, but not for the imagination.

Holiday plans of vacations to the wintry peaks of the Swiss Alps or the sandy beaches of Bali are, for the moment, the stuff of daydreams.

So Rockhampton’s GALA Gallery is inviting residents to take a step back to think about what might have been.

On November 13 and 14, GALA gallery will host a group exhibition featuring works by Monique Morter, Julie Pulsen and Veronika Zeil, and guests Helle Cook, Roland Nancarrow, Ingrid Bartkowiak, Rachel Wellisch and Anitha Menon.

All works in the show are priced at $1,500 or below, to encourage people to invest in original artworks for Christmas gifting.

  • Dates: November 13 and 14 2020, 5.30-7.30pm
  • Venue: Level 1/35-37 Macaree St, Berseker Qld
  • RSVP Essential: your preferred session time by Thursday 12 November to tracey@galagallery.com.au or phone 4921 0241
