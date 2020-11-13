Unique project takes residents on a virtual vaycay

TRAVEL outside Australia’s borders is off-limits in reality, but not for the imagination.

Holiday plans of vacations to the wintry peaks of the Swiss Alps or the sandy beaches of Bali are, for the moment, the stuff of daydreams.

So Rockhampton’s GALA Gallery is inviting residents to take a step back to think about what might have been.

On November 13 and 14, GALA gallery will host a group exhibition featuring works by Monique Morter, Julie Pulsen and Veronika Zeil, and guests Helle Cook, Roland Nancarrow, Ingrid Bartkowiak, Rachel Wellisch and Anitha Menon.

All works in the show are priced at $1,500 or below, to encourage people to invest in original artworks for Christmas gifting.