Unique river-front property expected to sell for over $1m

IN CENTURY 21 property agent Nikki Skinner's 30 years in real estate, she has never come across a property as special as 352 Lakes Creek Rd.

With river views, plenty of room for horses and big toys, modern interiors and ideal positioning to town, the property is expected to sell for "well over $1 million”.

The 10-year-old three-bedroom brick home is expected to be snapped up quick when it goes to auction this month.

The property consists of 7.89ha (19.5 acres) with 430m of Fitzroy River frontage and water views from the front veranda.

Located just 4.5km from the Rockhampton CBD, the rural property has the best of both worlds.

"It's very special,” Ms Skinner said.

"It's got four two-bedroom flats. It was an old Queenslander that was turned into flats in 1955 and they've been re-stumped with new windows and airconditioning.

"There is also a big shed, cattle rail and fencing for horses, with horse shelters in most of the paddocks and a round yard.

"It's got so many things.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

The size of the acreage and the close proximity to town and the river are just some of the things that make the property "unique”.

"It would suit either fishing enthusiasts or horse people,” Ms Skinner said.

"It's also about 3km from the racecourse.

"It definitely has a modern feel. It's tiled throughout, with large off-white tiles and the kitchen has a timber look with the granite-look top.

"It's open-planned living with a view from the lounge that looks onto the river.

"It's got three bedrooms and nine-foot ceilings as well as inducted airconditioning in the main rooms and bedrooms and a double garage attached to the house.”

The property also has a 23mx 15m shed, a dining and family area that leads off to the front patio area and landscaped gardens situated to ensure privacy.

Despite the property not being online and auction signs not yet put up, the property has already gained interest from the public.

Check out the property or place your bid

Open house inspections will be held between 1-2pm this Saturday.

The auction will be held at the property on April 18 at 11am.