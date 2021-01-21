Menu
Renders of the dual living building from the corner of Logan Lane and John St.
Property

Unit development to have views of the CBD and beach

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
21st Jan 2021 12:00 AM
A unit development has been proposed on a vacant block in Yeppoon’s CBD.

Set just a couple of blocks back from the main street and foreshore, 12-14 John St has views of the ocean, making it an idyllic location for a development.

The 503 sqm block sold for $250,000 in 2019.

Renders from the view of John St.
A development permit application was submitted to Livingstone Shire Council this month with plans for a double-storey three-unit complex.

The proposal includes two units on the ground floor and one on the upper level.

The lower level two units would be two-bedroom, one bathroom and open plan kitchen/living/ dining area with a patio.

The block is near the Yeppoon CBD and foreshore.
Unit three will be on the upper level above units one and two and will be accessed via a lift or stairs.

It will have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open plan kitchen/living/dining area onto a covered deck.

The building will have a maximum height of 9.2m above ground level.

The John St block has views of the beach.
The complex would have a communal laundry with direct access outside to an open air clothesline on the western side of the building.

Access to the building would be from Logan Ln.

There would be three covered carparking spaces and two uncovered spaces.

The application is now being assessed by council officers.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

