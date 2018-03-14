Unit on fire in CQ town, man spotting running from the scene

Police responded to a fire in Emerald overnight which is believed to be suspicious. It is believed an accelerant was used to start the fire.

Police responded to a fire in Emerald overnight which is believed to be suspicious. It is believed an accelerant was used to start the fire.

A MAN was seen fleeing the scene of a suspicious fire in a Central Queensland town overnight.

Police officers were called to the Glovar Street premises in Emerald around 7.20pm to reports of an explosion and smoke coming from the structure.

The unit was well-engulfed Contributed

On arrival, the low set duplex building was well-engulfed with damage to a second structure.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service officers extinguished the blaze which caused substantial damage to the building.

Queensland Police Services released a statement this morning about the incident stating detectives are the fire, which is considered suspicious.

No one was injured during the fire.

Police have advised preliminary information indicates that the fire may have been deliberately lit using an accelerant.

A man was seen running from the property shortly after the fire and is described as Caucasian, 187cm tall, proportionate build, bald head and wearing a faded maroon coloured t-shirt.

The make of the vehicle that was seen leaving the fire.

The man drove off in a dark coloured Subaru Forrester bearing NSW registration CK79GY and was last seen travelling east on the Capricorn Highway.

The car fleeing the scene.

A crime scene was set up while scenes of crime, forensic officers and investigators work to determine the cause of the fire.

If you have any information for Police, contact PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.