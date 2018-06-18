Things we can’t forget about Clive Palmer

CLIVE Palmer has announced he's returning to politics, launching the United Australia Party (which is just Palmer United Party with a new name).

And the divisive magnate hasn't wasted any time ruffling feathers in Canberra, announcing on Monday morning he's signed up exiled One Nation Senator Brian Burston to help springboard his political comeback.

To mark Palmer's return, The Courier-Mail has compiled this list of Palmer's 'achievements' in business and politics.

Imagine being so upset with Pauline Hanson that you think Clive Palmer is the answer. — rob harris (@rharris334) June 17, 2018

QUEENSLAND NICKEL

■ Went bust in January 2016, owing taxpayers $70m, workers $10m and other creditors $200m

■ More than 800 workers lost their jobs

■ Palmer stunningly claimed redundant workers should show some "initiative" and get a job

■ He is being sued for millions accused of breaching directors' duties and trading while insolvent, which he denies.

■ He is also accused of funnelling QN money into the Palmer United Party and giving millions to his family and two mystery women, which he denies

Clive Palmer with PUP candidates during his previous political career.

FUGITIVE NEPHEW

■ Palmer's companies bankroll his nephew Clive Mensink, also QN's former boss, to the tune of $4000 a week while he is a fugitive for failing to appear in court

■ His companies have also funded Mensink's multiple luxury cruises

■ Palmer also pays for Mensink's court appeals, but claims he has not heard from him

POLITICAL CAREER

■ Earned $198,000 a year after being elected Member for Fairfax in 2013 by just 53 votes

■ Most absent politician in 2014 and 2015, attending just 64% and 54% of sittings respectively

■ First ever question in Question Time was: "Are our parliamentary offices bugged?"

■ Pledged to pass a bill to scrap all Newman Government legislation

■ Pictured falling asleep in parliament in 2014 and bizarrely counting money in parliament just weeks after QN went into administration

■ Popularity plummeted to 2 per cent after QN's collapse

A tired Mr Palmer during Question Time in Parliament House. Picture: Gary Ramage

PUP DEMISE

■ Fell out with Palmer United Party recruits in 2014 and 2015

■ Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie said she could not vote in the interests of her electorate

■ Qld senator Glenn Lazarus labelled Palmer a "bully", a claim he denied

■ Qld MP Alex Douglas accused Palmer of "cronyism", a claim he also denied

■ NT MPs Alison Anderson, Larisa Lee and Francis Xavier quit after just six months

COOLUM RESORT

■ Promised to inject $2 billion into the five-star tourism jewel with a high-rise beach hotel, theme park and casino when he bought it in 2011

■ But turned it into a dinosaur park, which failed to lure tourists and it is now a dilapidated ghost town

■ Ongoing court battles with owners of some of the 144 villas on site

■ Facing criminal charges relating to an alleged takeover bid, which he says is a "witch hunt"