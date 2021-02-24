Menu
3D renders of the units on Herbert St, Wandal.
News

Units planned for house block at Wandal

Vanessa Jarrett
24th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
A small unit block is planned for a block of land at Wandal.

Plans were lodged with Rockhampton Regional Council for 40 Herbert St, Wandal, to reconfigure one lot into two lots for a dual occupancy.

A relocating house exists on proposed lot one and two, and two-bedroom units are proposed for lot two.

The subject site has an area of 860sqm, with lot one to be 429sqm and lot two 435sqm.

Site plan for the units at 40 Herbert St.
The units are to be two bedroom, two bathroom, with open plan living, dining and kitchen.

One unit will be accessed from Herbert St and the other will be accessed from Mansfield St.

The external facade of the unit building will be constructed from weatherboard-like timber cladding with a Colorbond roof.

40 Herbert St sold for $234,000 in November 2020.

The application is yet to be approved by the council.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

