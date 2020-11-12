Units proposed for vacant block near heart of Yeppoon

99 Whitman St Yeppoon sold for $167,500 in August.

99 Whitman St Yeppoon sold for $167,500 in August.

UNITS have been proposed in Whitman St, just a few blocks from the heart of the Yeppoon CBD.

A development application was lodged with Livingstone Shire Council by Capricorn Survey Group for 99 Whitman St, Yeppoon.

The five single storey units have a site area of 1012 sqm.

Units four and five floor plans, drawn by Rockhampton Yeppoon Drafting.

Floor plans of the units by Rockhampton Yeppoon Drafting.

Each unit would be two bedroom, one bathroom, open plan kitchen, living and dining area opening onto a covered patio area.

The patio will be at the front of each unit with a fenced courtyard for a private open space.

Each unit will be allocated a covered carport and there are two visitor parking spaces provided on site.

Access to the development will be via a shared driveway from Whitman St at the southern-eastern corner of the property.

Elevations of the proposed units by Rockhampton Yeppoon Drafting.

Fencing will be provided around the external boundaries for privacy to neighbouring properties as well as the units.

The report notes there is no significant vegetation on site and landscaping will be provided to the site with native trees and plants.

The development application triggered a fee of $3645.

The flat 1012 sqm block of land sold for $167,500 in August.

