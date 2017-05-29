University career put on hold for the greater good

Jack Nicoll is heading to Tanzania to help with charity work.

MOST high school students embarking on a gap year before jumping into university life head out on a boost-infested trip around Europe or the United States.

With little thought to the world's less fortunate, they set off seeking adventure, fame and fortune.

And who can blame them?

But Rockhampton's Jack Nicoll is breaking the mould - he is determined to make the world a better place.

Inspired by his mother and various relatives, the 17-year-old is off to Tanzania on a volunteer mission.

Raleigh volunteers build the new toilet block in Endagikot in Tanzania. Contributed

For 10 weeks the ex-Rockhampton Grammar School graduate will give up his time to assists one of the world's poorest countries.

Jack has signed up to Raleigh International and will head to the East African country next month.

The charity focus on youth entrepreneurship, improving community managed water, sanitation systems and building community resilience.

"I was looking for stuff to do on my gap year and I heard of this program, Mum said I would love it,” he said, merely months after finishing high school.

"The charity does a whole range of things and work in five locations around the world - Tanzania, Nepal, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Borneo.

"They are really big on youth development for both the volunteers and people living over there.

"It is something I think I will gain a lot from and I am already passionate about.”

75% of Tanzania's population live in rural communities and despite being a poor country, its economy is growing rapidly.

There is a need for employment opportunities and the charity will support the youths by setting up small businesses to benefit them directly. It will see the communities become more resilient to social and environmental change.

Jack is holding a fund raising night late this week in attempt to raise funds and awareness to the country's plight.

He is hopeful of securing a night at one high profile Rockhampton CBD venue but could not confirm just yet.

"I think it is a really worthwhile cause but before I go I was really hoping to raise some funds,” he said.

"Anything will give hope but I would love between $3,000-4,000.”

To help Jack on his venture contact him via mobile on 0412620827.