CQUniversity job cuts on the cards in response to COVID-19

UNCERTAIN FUTURE: CQUniversity are exploring the possibility of permanently closing the Biloela Study Centre.

UNCERTAIN FUTURE: CQUniversity are exploring the possibility of permanently closing the Biloela Study Centre.

A DECISION on the future of the Biloela CQUniversity Study Centre is expected within the next month.

The study centre has three employees based on site whose job future is uncertain.

Today CQUniversity's Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Nick Klomp announced the possibility of permanently closing the study centre as one of several measures aimed to help the university recover from the operational and financial disruption caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

"The proposed closure is due to the low utilisation of the current facility and low student numbers," Mr Klomp said.

"For the three staff that are based at the site it would mean that there would be possible options for relocation or voluntary separation.

"Most students in the Biloela region study online so the impact would be minimal.

"For other students who need to complete practical training we would look at different options to support them moving forward."

Mr Klomp said that the possible closure of the physical site doesn't mean the university is withdrawing from the region.

"We would look to work with stakeholders and prospective to find new ways to deliver courses in different ways such as online delivery," Mr Klomp said.

"These actions will represent significant cost-savings for the university and will allow us to refocus our efforts on defining a new path and business model as we move past this pandemic."

Central Queensland University has also announced pay cuts of 20 per cent for executives, a freeze on senior staff's pay-rises, a restructure and voluntary redundancies after projected shortfalls of $100 million and downturn during COVID-19.

Mr Klomp explained that the crisis has impacted all Australian universities but that CQUniversity has been working on post-pandemic recovery for the past two months and has developed a plan to ensure the ongoing viability and sustainability of the university.