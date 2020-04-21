Menu
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.
University workers ineligible for JobKeeper payment

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
21st Apr 2020 6:30 PM
MEMBER for Keppel Brittany Lauga says CQUniversity’s announcement of voluntary redundancies is devastating but not surprising.

Vice-Chancellor Nick Klomp said coronavirus had led to a $100 million shortfall on the budgeted figures for 2020, leading the university to implement a number of measures to save money.

Ms Lauga said the Federal Government’s support of universities in Australia was “despicable”.

“An $18 million bailout package is not sufficient to support our Australian universities,” she said.

She said CQUniversity workers would also be ineligible for the JobKeeper wage subsidy because it was not considered to be a business.

“The Federal Government has always treated universities like a business and now businesses can access this package, but universities cannot,” she said.

Ms Lauga said the government needed to include universities in JobKeeper and provide more cash support.

