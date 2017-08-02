Unleashed: The key to business success

SUCCESS UNLEASHED: Tennille Caddell, Georgia Carter with Unleashed Hair and Boutique owner Aliesha Smith who has a positive outlook on running a successful business.

ALIESHA Smith still considers herself a new kid on the business block, but after five years running her own salon there are plenty of tips she's picked up.

It was a desire to pass on a few of these tips to other small business owners that prompted Aliesha to write a post in Yeppoon Families which detailed some positive ways to turn things around in tough times.

Having grown up in Keppel Sands, Aliesha never gave any locations outside the Capricorn Coast a second glance when she was looking for a place to start her business.

Although Aliesha had lived in other areas, including Rockhampton, Emu Park turned on the charm to lure her home.

"I wanted to move back to the Coast, but didn't necessarily want to live in Keppel Sands again,” she said.

"I like the conveniences Emu Park has to offer and just couldn't see myself living in a town as big as Yeppoon.

"The lifestyle attracted us.”

Aliesha now employs five staff including herself at Unleashed Hair and Boutique, including full-time and casuals.

One of her success stories is Georgia Carter, who started in a tea and tidy role on weekends as a high school student and is now in the third year of her apprenticeship.

"There's not a lot of job opportunities in Emu Park so it's really nice to be able to offer a kid who lives here a career,” Aliesha said.

"She is doing so amazingly well, we're so proud of her.”

Aliesha also credited senior hairdresser Tennille Caddell with helping to create a high standard for every client, but said the salon wouldn't be the same without the whole team working together.

For Aliesha, running a business is very much a "glass half full” situation where the ability to adapt to changing markets and continue to evolve is crucial to success.

"I think the Coast should all work together,” she said.

"We're all very similar and I think we should start focusing on that.”

A big part of Aliesha's marketing has been utilising social media alongside traditional advertisements in The Mirror.

However, she said the key was knowing which market to target in which advertisement.

Playing a role in the community has also been successful for Aliesha since she joined the Emu Park Lions Club, but warned people shouldn't take part just to market a business.

"That's helped a lot,” she said.

"I joined because I want to give back to my community, but it has also helped me.”

Although many small businesses have taken a hit in recent years, Aliesha said she hadn't felt a downturn.

"Our clients are exceptionally supportive,” she said.

"We've only just put another staff member on.”

More than anything, Aliesha said she wanted to see small businesses succeeding.