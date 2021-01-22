Unlicensed driver breaches bail condition to get chickens

Alexander O’Malley King pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 21 to four counts of breach of bail conditions and one count of driving without a licence. Picture: Zoe Phillips

A Rockhampton man breached his bail reporting condition seven times, and on one occasion to pick up chickens from Clermont, a court has heard.

Alexander O’Malley King, 45, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 21 to four counts of breach of bail conditions and one count of driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Jess King said King entered into a bail undertaking with conditions at Rockhampton Watchhouse on December 11, 2019.

The court heard one of the conditions imposed required King to report in person each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at Gracemere Police Station.

Ms King said King failed to report on May 15, 2020, May 18, and May 20.

She said on May 22 King attended Gracemere Police Station and told police on May 15 he had travelled to Brisbane to pick up a new car.

She said King told police on May 18 he was too busy to report and on May 20 he had travelled to Clermont to pick up chickens.

She said King failed to report on four more occasions on June 5, June 8, June 10, and June 12.

She said King was intercepted driving along Denham St, Rockhampton, on June 14 where he told police he had been in Gympie looking after his partner who was in hospital.

She said checks of King’s licence revealed it had been expired since May 21.

She said King told police he was unaware his licence was expired.

King was fined $550 with criminal convictions recorded.

