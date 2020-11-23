Unlicensed driver busted with stolen registration plates

James Gerald William Doyle, 39, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 16 to eight charges. Picture: Contributed

A REPEAT unlicensed driver has been fined $2000 after police caught him behind the wheel multiple times.

On one of those occasions, the father of eight was caught with stolen registration plates.

James Gerald William Doyle, 39, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 16 to three counts of driving without a licence, and one count each of failure to appear, using the wrong registration plates, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle and receiving tainted property.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said Doyle was first intercepted by police travelling on Edington St, Berserker, at 9.20pm on March 3.

Police checks revealed Doyle’s vehicle was unregistered with false registration plates.

Mr Schoeman said the registration plates attached to Doyle’s vehicle had been previously reported as stolen.

He said Doyle told police he did not know where the registration plates had come from but said he had placed them on the vehicle.

Police checks also revealed Doyle had been unlicensed since October 12, 2010.

Doyle told police he had intended to go to the Department of Transport and Main Roads to apply for his learner’s permit.

He did not offer a reason for driving.

Mr Schoeman said Doyle was intercepted again by police travelling on Musgrave St at 5.30am on August 9 for a roadside breath test.

Doyle told police he was aware he was unlicensed as he had recently been charged for the offence.

He told them he was driving a sick family member to hospital.

He said they were vomiting and unwell, and no one else could drive as they were either highly intoxicated or unlicensed.

Police offered to arrange an ambulance to attend which was declined.

Mr Schoeman said Doyle was intercepted for a third time by police travelling on Canning St, The Range, at 11.55pm on October 15.

Doyle told police he was unlicensed and was driving to the hospital because his partner had a sore tooth.

He told them he did not want to wake his mother in law to drive his partner to the hospital.

He said he had made a stupid decision.

Mr Schoeman said Doyle had also previously failed to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Doyle’s defence lawyer Zoe Craven said her client provided explanations to police on each occasion and was cooperative.

Magistrate Jason Schubert told Doyle not to drive a car with a licence, “it’s that simple”.

“Unless, someone is about to die and you have exhausted every avenue, such as contacting ambulance and police,” he said.

“You don’t get to drive someone to the hospital for a sore tooth.”

Doyle was fined $2000 and disqualified from driving for four months with convictions recorded.

