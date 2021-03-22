Menu
A Capricorn Coast man ran the gauntlet and drove while suspended as he moved house.
News

Unlicensed driver caught while moving house

Darryn Nufer
22nd Mar 2021 2:00 PM
Jackson Joel Crabtree’s driver’s licence was suspended when he drove while moving house.

And on February 27, Yeppoon police caught him on James Street.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to driving while SPER suspended.

The court heard that when Crabtree was intercepted by police, he told officers that he was moving house and could not find anyone to help him.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Crabtree $300 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

jackson joel crabtree tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
