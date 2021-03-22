Unlicensed driver caught while moving house

A Capricorn Coast man ran the gauntlet and drove while suspended as he moved house.

A Capricorn Coast man ran the gauntlet and drove while suspended as he moved house.

Jackson Joel Crabtree’s driver’s licence was suspended when he drove while moving house.

And on February 27, Yeppoon police caught him on James Street.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to driving while SPER suspended.

The court heard that when Crabtree was intercepted by police, he told officers that he was moving house and could not find anyone to help him.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Crabtree $300 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

DRUG BUST: Nine 1m cannabis plants in Cap Coast backyard

Zilzie mum caught with knuckle dusters, drugs

Tyre slasher wanted to ruin girls’ night